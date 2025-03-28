Brazilian President begins state visit to Vietnam

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives in Hanoi on March 27 afternoon, beginning his three-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong. (Photo: VNA)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Hanoi on March 27 afternoon, beginning his three-day state visit to Vietnam at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong.

The Brazilian leader was welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Do Duc Duy, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi.

President Lula da Silva is the first foreign head of state to pay a state visit to Vietnam in 2025. This is also the second time he has visited Vietnam as the head of state, after the first time in 2008.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) is welcomed at the Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Do Duc Duy and other officials. (Photo: VNA)

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi, the upgrade of relationship between the two countries to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's trip to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024 reflected the strong, substantive, and effective development of the bilateral ties, marking a qualitative leap in the political and diplomatic relations.

Brazilian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Farani stated that President Lula da Silva’s trip marks an important milestone in the bilateral relations and dialogue between Vietnam and Brazil.

The visit also highlights the complementarities between the two nations and the significant role of their economies in key sectors such as agriculture, science-technology and innovation. Additionally, it aims to expand new channels for cooperation in trade, economy, and investment./.