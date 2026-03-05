Border highland commune ready for general election

Local authorities travel to remote hamlets to disseminate election information directly to residents. Photo: VNA

As preparations intensify for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, Hua Bum, a border commune in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau, is finalising remaining tasks with strong determination to ensure a democratic, lawful and safe election.



In recent days, election preparations have created a vibrant atmosphere across the commune, from main roads to remote villages. National flags, banners and election slogans have been prominently displayed, bringing a festive spirit to border highland communities.



Communications efforts have gone beyond visual campaigns, being integrated into village meetings, Party cell activities and mass organisations. While local authorities have travelled to remote hamlets to disseminate election information directly to residents, the commune’s loudspeaker system regularly broadcasts updates on the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and People’s Councils, helping voters better understand their rights and responsibilities.



Lo Van Lon, Secretary of the Party cell of Nam Suong village and head of the village, said local meetings have helped residents fully grasp the significance of the election, with villagers ready to set aside daily farming work to cast their ballots on March 15.



Identifying personnel work as a decisive factor and voter list management as the backbone of election organisation, Hua Bum’s Election Committee has made preparations in a scientific and lawful manner. The commune has established a 17-member election committee, five election boards and 13 teams serving 13 polling stations, ensuring compliance with legal requirements. Operational conditions, including official seals and working facilities, have been provided in a timely and coordinated manner.



Meanwhile, voter lists have been publicised at polling stations for community supervision. Demographic changes — including migrant workers and residents relocating — are regularly updated to ensure no eligible citizens are unable to exercise their voting rights.



Nguyen Duc Hien, Deputy Secretary of the Hua Bum Party Committee and Chairman of the local People’s Committee, said all plans are being implemented smoothly. Polling stations have been fully equipped, and final inspections are underway to ensure optimal conditions for the Election Day.



Located in a key border area with diverse ethnic communities, including Ha Nhi, Mong, Thai and Kinh groups, Hua Bum has prioritised election security. The commune police have coordinated closely with the Hua Bum Border Guard Station and local authorities to ensure absolute safety at polling locations.



Lieutenant Colonel Hoang Manh Linh, deputy chief of the commune police, said officers have been deployed at polling stations and remain ready to respond to any situations to maintain public order for voters to exercise their civic rights with confidence.



Thorough preparations by local authorities have strengthened public trust. Ly Phi Tu, a resident of Chang Chao Pa village, expressed his hope that elected deputies will be capable and responsible representatives devoted to improving the life quality in border areas.



Each ballot cast by Hua Bum voters represents not only an individual choice but also public trust in those representing the people’s will and aspirations. Careful grassroots preparations are expected to help ensure the elections become a true nationwide democratic event, contributing to national development and the steady growth of Lai Chau’s border region./.