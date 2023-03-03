Making news
Border guards in Quang Binh join in IUU fishing combat
Representatives from the provincial Border Guard Command regularly visit local fishermen before they go fishing offshore to persuade them to observe fishing regulations.
Dau Ngoc Van, captain of vessel QB 98722TS in Quang Phuc ward, Ba Don town, expressed his delight to receive the support and encouragement of the border guards before leaving for a fishing trip after the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. He affirmed his determination to observe fishing regulations.
Ho Chi Quoc, a fisherman from Bao Ninh commune, Dong Hoi city, said before each fishing trip, boat owners and sailors consented to conduct fishing within Vietnam’s maritime territory, and not to violate relevant rules.
Over the past time, the border guards have seriously and drastically implemented directives, plans and documents of the Government, the Ministry of National Defence, the Vietnam Border Guard High Command and Quang Binh province, while sketching out their own plans against IUU fishing.
They have also coordinated with departments, agencies and localities to carry out communication work, holding 18 conferences on IUU fishing combat last year which brought together some 1,300 local residents, and distributed 3,100 leaflets to fishermen, among other activities.
At the same time, the force has intensified inspections and supervisions, conducting over 350 patrols at sea, along the coast and on local rivers. They
Colonel Trinh Thanh Binh, Commander of the Border Guard Command of Quang Binh province, affirmed that the force will continue with communication work among fishermen and captains, and direct border guard units to coordinate with other forces in aquatic resources preservation, and with local authorities in inspections and supervisions at estuaries and at sea.
Quang Binh is home to more than 6,700 vessels, including 1,200 offshore fishing boats./.