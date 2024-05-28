Border guards honoured for drug trafficking busts

The 100 bars of heroin seized by border guards. (Photo: VNA)

A report presented at the event highlighted the role of the Drug and Crime Prevention and Control Department under the Border Guard High Command in spearheading operations against drug trafficking rings operating through Vietnam's land border checkpoints with Laos.



It detailed a successful collaboration in May between the department and border guards in the central provinces of Quang Tri and Ha Tinh. This joint effort led to the dismantlement of three drug trafficking rings, the arrest of 13 individuals, and the seizure of illegal narcotics. Confiscated items included 100 heroin bars, 121 kg of meth, 69.5kg of other drugs, and three cars with Lao licence plates.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong emphasised the importance of continuing public awareness raising campaigns, particularly in border areas, regarding these anti-crime efforts.

Additionally, he urged further investigations into covert operations and proactive measures to prevent transnational crime networks from operating both within and beyond Vietnam's borders./.