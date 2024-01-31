Making news
Border guard force takes strong actions against IUU fishing
It also looks to enhance coordination with relevant forces, Party committees, and administrations of localities in taking measures to prevent and put an end to Vietnamese fishing vessels’ illegal operations in foreign waters before April 30 this year.
Under the plan, agencies and units are required to comprehensively implement measures such as communications, situation monitoring, investigation and verification, management, patrol, violation settlement, and the ensuring of security and safety for fishing activities.
The plan also assigned concrete tasks to each agency and unit.
Vietnam has been working hard to carry out the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations about IUU fishing prevention and control, towards the goal of having the EC's yellow card lifted.
The EC issued a “yellow card” warning for Vietnam in this regard in 2017. The "yellow card" is followed by a "green card" if the problem is resolved or a "red card" if it is not. A “red card” may lead to a ban on aquatic exports to the EU./