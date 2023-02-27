Bookings for April 30- May Day holiday tours surging: travel agencies

The long holidays help boost tourism and travel demand, especially long tours, said Tran Phuong Linh, Ben Thanh Tourist’s Marketing and Information Technology Director.



According to the travel agency, people have been looking for information and booking tours for the holiday since after the Lunar New Year. As of the end of February, the number of customers seeking tour information and booking double that of the same period last year.



Tour prices during the holidays increase by 10%-20% compared to those of normal days due to increasing prices of services.

Another travel agency, Vinagroup, reported that more than 90% of its outbound tours have been booked, with those to Thailand, the Republic of Korea, and Indonesia already full.

Nguyen Minh Man, director of Marketing and Communication at TSTtourist, told Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper that domestic tours to coastal areas, islands, the Central Highland region, and the northern and central provinces are also popular./.