Book on Vietnam-former Soviet Union relations makes debut

  The book is released on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by President Vladimir Putin from June 19-20. (Photo: VNA)  

The National Archives Centre III under the State Records and Archives Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs has made public a book on the relations between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union (now Russia).

The book, entitled “Vietnam – Lien Xo: Giai Doan Dau Tranh vi Hoa Binh của Vietnam. Hoi Nghi Paris” (Vietnam – Soviet Union: Vietnam's struggle for peace. Paris Conference),” was released on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by President Vladimir Putin from June 19-20.

With nearly 200 documents from different sources, the book highlights peace efforts by Vietnam and the Soviet Union before the Paris talks on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (1968-1973), the Soviet Union’s support for the Southeast Asian country during the talks, and the signing of the 1973 Paris Peace Accords.

The book, in both Vietnamese and Russian, gives an insight into the Paris Peace Talks and Agreement, while contributing to consolidating the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia./.

