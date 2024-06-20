Making news
Book on Vietnam-former Soviet Union relations makes debut
The book, entitled “Vietnam – Lien Xo: Giai Doan Dau Tranh vi Hoa Binh của Vietnam. Hoi Nghi Paris” (Vietnam – Soviet Union: Vietnam's struggle for peace. Paris Conference),” was released on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by President Vladimir Putin from June 19-20.
With nearly 200 documents from different sources, the book highlights peace efforts by Vietnam and the Soviet Union before the Paris talks on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam (1968-1973), the Soviet Union’s support for the Southeast Asian country during the talks, and the signing of the 1973 Paris Peace Accords.
The book, in both Vietnamese and Russian, gives an insight into the Paris Peace Talks and Agreement, while contributing to consolidating the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia./.