Book on EU’s policies toward Vietnam published

The Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House has recently published a book on the European Union’s policies toward Vietnam co-edited by Dr. Tran Thanh Huyen, Dr. Dao Minh Hong and Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thai Yen Huong.



For Vietnam, the EU is a strategic partner with a significant role on the international stage, covering areas of security, peace, economy and development. With increasing potential and influence after 35 years of renovation and global integration, Vietnam stands as a robust partner of the EU in its capacity as a member of ASEAN, one of the most comprehensive partners in the Asia-Pacific.



The book provides readers with a better understanding of the EU's policy enforcement in ASEAN and Vietnam in particular, thereby shedding light on the cooperative ties between the EU and Vietnam.



It serves as a valuable reference to comprehend the policymaking process and the development of Vietnam-EU relations, and actively supports lectures on EU studies, policies toward and relationships with major countries at academies and universities.



With four chapters, the book delves deep into various aspects of EU policies toward Vietnam, encompassing the influencing factors; the position, role, and distinct characteristics of these policies; an evaluation of the outcomes achieved; as well as the advantages, challenges, and future prospects of the EU policies toward Vietnam.



Via the book, researchers, diplomats, policymakers and readers will gain a more precise understanding of the policies that the EU has been applying to Vietnam./.