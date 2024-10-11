Book exhibition marks 70th Hanoi’s Liberation Day anniversary

Visitors to an exhibition booth of the Thanh Nien Publishing House. (Photo: VNA)

A book exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) is underway at the National Library of Vietnam in the capital city.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam said the exhibition is a meaningful activity, aiming to educate on the revolutionary traditions, patriotism, national solidarity, and pride in the millennium-old heroic capital of time-honoured culture.

He expressed his belief that it will help readers access a rich source of knowledge to serve their work, study, and research.

The event, opened on October 9, aims to highlight the historical significance of the capital’s Liberation Day in the revolutionary struggle for national independence and socialism, while affirming that the clear-sighted leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the great national solidarity, is the decisive factor in all victories of the Vietnamese revolution.

It showcases more than 500 rare documents along with 2,850 valuable book titles and collections by Vietnamese and foreign authors, including 205 titles about Hanoi and its Liberation Day.

Another highlight of the event is an outdoor area displaying two models themed “Viet Bac – the Capital of the Resistance War” from the Thai Nguyen University Publishing House and “Hanoi – the Capital for Peace” from the Hanoi Publishing House.

Publishers and distributors also host a variety of events, including panel discussions, book introduction, exchanges with authors, and music performances. They also offer a range of attractive discounts for visitors.

The exhibition is oganised by the Party Central Committee's Commision for Information and Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hanoi People's Committee, and the Vietnam Publishers' Association. It will run until October 13./.