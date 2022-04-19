The exhibition is held on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory (April 19).



The exhibition, which opened on April 19, is jointly held by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association and the publishing house.



The nearly 50 publications displayed also feature Cuban heroes, as well as the nation and culture of Vietnam and its foreign policy. They include two books by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong on Vietnam’s national construction, which were published in Spanish.



Vu Hai Ha, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations and President of the Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association, expressed his hope that the event will help Vietnamese people, especially youths, understand more about Cubans, thus fostering the bilateral relationship.



Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Hernández Guillén suggested Vietnam further share its experience in Doi moi (reform) and national construction and development with the Caribbean nation.



Pham Minh Tuan, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the Truth National Political Publishing House, also noted his hope that the exhibition will create a foundation for Vietnam to expand cooperation in publication and culture with partners and friends in Cuba and Latin America at large.



In April 1961, US troops made an attempt to invade Playa Giron, but they suffered a defeat and were thrown away from the island. This victory later led to Cuba’s reunification./.