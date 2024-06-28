Bonjour Vietnam Festival celebrates Vietnamese culture, produce in Paris

Organised by the Vietnamese Trade Office and the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, alongside Vietnamese associations and businesses, the festival successfully introduced a slice of Vietnamese life to Parisians.

It featured a colourful display of Vietnamese fruits like lychees, dragon fruits, jackfruits, and mangoes, both fresh and dried, along with other Vietnamese specialties. A dedicated culinary corner tantalised taste buds with popular dishes like pho, spring rolls, and snail noodles.

Beyond food, the festival provided a platform for cultural exploration. Attendees could learn about Vietnamese tea appreciation, admire traditional Dong Ho folk paintings and printing techniques, witness the art of bamboo and rattan basket weaving, and immerse themselves in a photo exhibition showcasing Vietnam's landscapes and people.

Head of the Vietnam Trade Office in France Vu Anh Son highlighted the festival's goal of fostering connections between the Vietnamese business community in France and the French market. He said a partnership with Vietnam Airlines facilitated the export of nearly 20 tonnes of Vietnamese lychees this year, meeting a significant portion of demand in the Paris - Ile de France region.

The festival culminated with a captivating music show titled "Colours of Vietnam”. Young Vietnamese artists from various countries, in collaboration with Vietnamese Cultural Centre artists and the "Les Petits Rossignols" children's choir from Versailles, delivered performances that resonated with both French and Vietnamese audiences.

Fashion also took centre stage as designer Ella Phan's "Dong chay" (Flow) traditional long dress collection graced the stage.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang expressed his hope that the "Bonjour Vietnam" initiative will continue, introducing the beauty and authenticity of Vietnamese culture, art, tourism and cuisine to French and international audiences.

Hoang Thu Trang, President of the Art Space Association, revealed that 33 Vietnamese-origin students from France, Vietnam, Canada, Japan and Australia had joined the event as part of the "Touchers Art 2024 - Bonjour Vietnam" project by Art Space, aiming to promote Vietnamese culture globally, foster national pride among young Vietnamese, and raise funds for underprivileged children back in Vietnam./.