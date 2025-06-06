Blood donors honoured for lifesaving contributions

As many as 100 outstanding voluntary blood donors were honoured during a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.

The event, jointly held by the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Red Cross Society, and the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, highlighted the selflessness of those who have collectively donated 4,800 units of blood and platelets, averaging 48 donations each.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, in his speech, praised the honorees not only for their frequent donations – some exceeding 60, 80, 90, or even 100 contributions – but also for their noble spirit.

Representing diverse corners of society, from remote mountainous areas to the armed forces, the health sector, educational institutions, businesses, and blood donor clubs, these unsung heroes have also answered the call during emergencies like natural disasters, disease outbreaks, and accidents. Besides, they have inspired their families, friends, and colleagues to join this noble cause, amplifying its impact, he went on.

“To keep this movement thriving, we must continue to recognise and honour those who lead by example”, Thuan urged, calling for sustained efforts to promote individuals, families, and collectives who help to make voluntary blood donation a widespread and sustainable cultural practice.

The ceremony, marking its 17th year, took place ahead of the World Blood Donor Day on June 14.

Among this year’s honorees, 29 are women and 71 are men, including nine healthcare workers, 13 educators, and eight personnel from armed forces. Ranging in age from 28 to 60, with three senior representatives at 60, the group reflects the broad reach of this movement.

Over the past three decades, Vietnam’s voluntary blood donation campaign has grown into a powerful force. In 2024, nearly 1.75 million blood units were collected nationwide, or over 1.7% of the population joining, with an impressive 98% from voluntary donors./.