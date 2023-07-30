BLACKPINK takes Hanoi by storm on first Born Pink night

The most anticipated moment for the BLACKPINK fans in Vietnam officially took place at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29 evening, with the K-pop girl group stepping onto the stage to thunderous cheers.



The first night of Born Pink Hanoi, slated for July 29 and 30 and marking the end of the four girls’ Asian tour, kicked off with their hit song "How You Like That", followed by a series of songs that make up their name, such as "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Forever Young," "Shut Down," and "Kill This Love."



The show featured solo performances by all four girls. BLACKPINK treated the Vietnamese audience to signature Born Pink performances that are globally renowned, interacted with them in Vietnamese, donned ‘non la’ (conical hat – a symbol of the Vietnamese culture), and danced to "See Tinh" – a popular and catchy song by Vietnamese singer Hoang Thuy Linh.



In response, Vietnamese fans showed their enthusiasm by braving the heavy rain at the stadium while waiting for the show to begin. A sea of pink filled the stands, and the fans - the BLINKs - danced along with the music, creating a thrilling atmosphere./.