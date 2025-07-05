Biotechnology key to advancing sustainable agriculture: Experts

Farmers checking the quality of the TBR225 rice variety in Lien Mac commune of Hanoi (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

To enhance productivity, quality, and the added value of products while safeguarding the environment, the agricultural sector should prioritise the development of biotechnology. This approach can lead to the production of high volumes of quality plant and animal breeds, promoting sustainable agricultural development and ensuring food security, according to experts.

Positioning Vietnam's farm produce

Vietnam is increasingly applying scientific and technological advances in agricultural production, including genetic technology, micropropagation technology, molecular markers, and cell technologies.

Biotechnology research has driven breakthroughs in modern breeding techniques. Meanwhile, advanced genetic engineering and genome editing technology have enabled the development of new plant varieties with desirable traits such as drought tolerance, disease resistance, and salt tolerance.

The focus on research and the development of high-yield crop varieties, combined with the comprehensive application of advanced techniques, has importantly contributed to driving the growth of the agricultural sector.

In 2024, crop production increased by 2.2%, with the export value reaching 27.38 billion USD. Key export products such as rice, coffee, vegetables, and rubber each maintained an export value exceeding 2 billion USD.

The agricultural sector has experienced significant growth, particularly in the fruit and vegetable industry. Over the past 15 years, the export value of fruit and vegetable has risen dramatically, from just 1 billion USD to 6.2 billion USD today. Additionally, the export value per hectare in crop cultivation has also increased sharply, from under 100 million VND per hectare per year to 130 million VND.

The Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, dated December 22, 2024, covering breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, is viewed as a strategic guideline that provides strong momentum for the sustainable development of the agricultural sector.

It serves as a key driver for the sector to further promote research and the application of biotechnology in production, thus creating high-quality agricultural products that meet the demand of international integration.

Creating enabling policies to drive stronger development

To implement the resolution in the fields of agriculture and environment, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Do Duc Duy said the ministry will focus on improving institutional frameworks, policies, and fostering administrative reform to unlock innovation across both the public and private sectors. He stressed that effectively mobilising domestic and international resources for science and technology will play a pivotal role in the scheme.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will prioritise the selection of key science and technology projects for the sector, focusing on biotechnology and genetic technology. The goal is to improve product quality, conserve resources, and enhance the value added to the agricultural sector, according to Duy.

The entire sector is focused on developing a skilled workforce in science and technology, including formulating mechanisms to encourage, attract, and retain talent, thus engaging both domestic and international experts and scientists.

Efforts will focus on driving comprehensive digital transformation to reform management practices, including policy planning and direction, aimed at enhancing production development and promoting green, sustainable agricultural growth, according to the official./.