Biography of President Ho Chi Minh introduced in Greek language

President Ho Chi Minh’s biography published in Greek (Photo: VNA)

A Greek-language edition of the biography of President Ho Chi Minh officially made debut on May 12, part of activities marking the 135th birth anniversary of the late Vietnamese leader (May 19, 1890–2025).



The book was translated from the English version published by Vietnam's The Gioi (World) Publishers.



The project was carried out over six months with support from the Vietnamese Steering Committee for External Information Service, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and Greek partners including Communist Party of Greece member Velissarios Kossivakis, the New Star group, and translator Vasiliki Kappa.

Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong at the launching ceremony of the President Ho Chi Minh’s biography. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the launch in Athens, Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong expressed appreciation to the Greek contributors, as well as the Greek people for their affection for President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam.



She noted that there have been several Greek-language books about President Ho Chi Minh, but the latest one offers the most comprehensive account of the leader’s life and revolutionary career, from his childhood, the journey to seek ways for national salvation to the foundation of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as his leadership in the struggles for national liberation and reunification, and socialism construction.



The ambassador said the publication will help Greek readers better understand the life, career, and ideology of the Vietnamese leader, thus contributing to mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.



Velissarios Kossivakis, who helped initiate the project and used to translate many books by Cuban leaders into Greek, said he has long admired President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam. He expressed his hope that more works about the President will become available in Greek.



He also revealed that he and New Star is translating a book on President Ho Chi Minh's selected writings between 1920 and 1969 from an English version provided by The Gioi Publishers. They aim to release the book on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day this September./.