Biography of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo : VNA General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. Photo : VNA

The following is the brief biography of Nguyen Phu Trong.Nguyen Phu Trong was born April 14, 1944 in Dong Hoi commune, Dong Anh district, Hanoi city. His residence is at No. 5 Thien Quang street, Nguyen Du ward, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi. He started his career on December 5, 1967 and became a Party member on December 19, 1967.SUMMARY OF CAREER- December 1967: Officer at the Documentation Desk of the Study Review (now the Communist Review). On December 19, 1967, he was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam.- August 1968 - August 1973: Editorial staff member of the Party Building Department of the Communist Review; experiencing a period of internship in Thanh Oai district, Ha Tay province (now Hanoi); Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union chapter of the Communist Review.- September 1973 – April 1976: Undergoing a political-economic post-graduate course at the High-level Nguyen Ai Quoc Party School (now the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics).- May 1976 - August 1980: Editorial staff member of the Party Building Department of the Communist Review, Deputy Secretary of the Party cell- September 1980 - August 1981: Studying Russian language at the High-level Nguyen Ai Quoc Party School.- September 1981 - July 1983: Intern and defending Associate PhD thesis (now PhD thesis) in History (specialising in Party Building) at the Academy of Social Sciences of the Soviet Union under the the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.- August 1983 – August 1987: Deputy head of the Party Building Department, the Communist Review.- September 1987 - February 1989: head of the Party Building Department, the Communist Review; Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Communist Review (July 1985-December 1988) and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Communist Review (December 1988-December 1991).- March 1989 – April 1990: Member of the Editorial Board of the Communist Review.- May 1990 – July 1991: Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review.- August 1991 – August 1996: Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review.- At the mid-term national Party conference in the 7th tenure (January 1994), Nguyen Phu Trong was elected as a member of the Party Central Committee. He is a member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures.- August 1996 - February 1998: Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, directly in charge of the Hanoi Party Committee’s Popularisation and Education Board.- December 1997: Elected as a member of the 8th Political Bureau at the 4th plenum of the 8th Party Central Committee. He is a member of the Political Bureau in the 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th tenures.- February 1998 - January 2000: In charge of the Party's ideological-cultural and scientific-educational affairs.- March 1998 – November 2006: Vice Chairman of the Central Theory Council; Chairman of the Central Theory Council, in charge of the Party's theoretical work (November 2001-August 2006).- August 1999-April 2001: standing member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.- January 2000-June 2006: Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee in the 12th, 13th and 14th tenures.- May 2002 - now: Deputy of the 11th, 12th, 13t, 14th and 15th National Assembly.- June 2006 – July 2011: Chairman of the 11th and 12th National Assembly, Secretary of the National Assembly's Party delegation, and member of the Council for National Defence and Security.- January 2011-now: General Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 11th, 12th, 13th tenures; Secretary of the Central Military Commission.- February 2013 – now: Head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.- August 2016 - now: Taking part in the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures.- October 2018 – April 2021: General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in the 2016-2021 tenure; Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council.- April 2021- now: General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, member of the Standing Board of the Central Public Security Party Committee, head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena.With his great and exceptionally outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, he has been conferred with the Gold Star Order, the 55-year Party membership badge and many other noble orders and medals of Vietnam, foreign countries and international organisations. They include the “National Gold Medal" from the President of Laos, the "Friendship Medal" from the Party and State of China, the “Lenin Prize" - the highest award of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation; the "José Marti Medal" of the Party and State of Cuba; and many other noble honours./.