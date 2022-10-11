Making news
Binh Thuan to host Visit Vietnam Year 2023, promoting green tourism
According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, a ceremony to announce the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 - Binh Thuan is scheduled to be organised in Decemeber.
The opening ceremony of the programme will take place in March 2023, while the closing ceremony is slated for December 2023.
With the theme of “Binh Thuan: Green Tourism”, the activities will focus on green products and clean energy, preserve and promote cultural heritage and good traditional values of Vietnam, towards a green growth, sustainable tourism development.
Along with the activities hosted by Binh Thuan, ministries, sectors and localities nationwide will organise events in response to the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 so as to speed up tourism recovery and development./.