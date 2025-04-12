Making news
Binh Thuan province remains tourist magnet
Since the beginning of 2025, Binh Thuan has recorded positive growth in visitor numbers, an encouraging sign as the south central province works toward its goals of welcoming 10.6 million visitors, including around 400,000 international arrivals, and earning total revenue of 28.3 trillion VND (1.1 billion USD).
In the first three months, the province welcomed 2.6 million visitors, including 152,000 foreigners, up nearly 14% and 17% year-on-year, respectively. Tourism revenue surpassed 7 trillion VND, marking a year-on-year rise of 16%.
Visitors from China and Russia are showing signs of rising again, while the number of visitors from the Republic of Korea’s tourists has declined. The main source markets for Binh Thuan's tourism include China, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Germany, the US, and the UK.
The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism attributed the hikes to its efforts in tourism promotion both at home and abroad through events such as business networking programmes and travel festivals.
To prepare for a vibrant domestic tourism season, especially during the upcoming holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification anniversary and International Labour Day from April 30 to May 4, the province continues to implement several programmes to attract visitors, with a focus on developing markets of MICE tourism, and agriculture, culture, and community-based tourism.
In particular, a series of large-scale cultural, sports, and tourism events will be held across the province to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its liberation day (April 19, 1975 - 2025). They include an art performance, a fireworks display, a photo exhibition. Other events include the Binh Thuan Balloon Festival 2025, and the annual Phan Thiet Traditional Boat Race./.