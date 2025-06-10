Making news
Binh Thuan launches intensive campaign to combat IUU fishing
The south-central province of Binh Thuan has launched a peak crackdown on illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.
During this intensive campaign, Binh Thuan will focus on five major groups of solutions closely following the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations given during prior inspections.
Local authorities will continue strong and coordinated efforts to prevent, detect, and handle fishing vessels infringing foreign waters. They will identify and list high-risk vessels showing signs of potential violations. Technical measures will be applied to monitor, detect, and prevent vessels and fishermen from illegal overseas fishing activities.
At the same time, the province will reinforce management of vessels' eligibility. This includes ensuring that the registration, inspection, and licensing processes are fully completed for all vessels. All boats must install vessel monitoring systems (VMS), maintain proper communication devices, and meet safety standards. Unqualified vessels will be stringently dealt with, listed, and concentrated at designated docking sites for management.
Meanwhile, authorities will rigorously check vessels entering and leaving ports. They will ensure that only those meeting requirements are allowed to operate. Sea patrols will be increased to detect and penalise violations, including the use of prohibited fishing gear, fishing in unauthorised areas, or failure to maintain required fishing logs.
According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, all fishing vessels 15m and longer in Binh Thuan have installed VMS devices. Since 2020, the province has operated a vessel monitoring centre located at the Fisheries Sub-department, alongside data stations at various border guard and disaster prevention offices. Data access is authorised for relevant organisations and individuals for effective vessel management and IUU fishing control. The Fisheries Sub-department has maintained round-the-clock monitoring to promptly detect and handle vessels that lose VMS connection or illegally cross maritime boundaries.
Despite these measures, vessels losing VMS connectivity are still recorded. To address this, the campaign will prioritise ensuring uninterrupted and effective VMS operation. Equipment providers will be asked to work closely with fishermen to install, maintain, and ensure stable connection. Control will be tightened to ensure VMS devices are installed, removed, or replaced in accordance with regulations. Vehicles that lost VMS connection or crossed maritime boundaries since October 2023 will be thoroughly investigated and sanctioned.
The province will also implement policies to cover VMS service fees under Resolution No. 20/2024/NQ-HDND, issued by the provincial People's Council on November 13, 2024. This policy aims to encourages vessels to maintain active VMS signals even when they dock, thus ensuring continuous monitoring.
In addition, the campaign will include review and reinforcement of fisheries control offices at ports. Authorities will ensure that these offices have adequate staff, budget, and equipment to monitor vessel movements and combat IUU fishing in port areas.
Additionally, Binh Thuan is rolling out electronic logbooks. Seafood buyers, processing companies, fishing ports, and authorities will jointly monitor the catches and seafood origin through the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Hong Hai asked leaders of departments, coastal localities, and lrelevant units to mobilise necessary resources, develop detailed plans, assign clear responsibilities, and carry out the campaign rigorously. He urged increasing examination and monitoring while strictly handling any personnel failing to perform assigned duties./.