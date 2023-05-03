Binh Thuan: Kite flying festival fascinates visitors



Along with flying colourful kites in different shapes, visitors also had a chance to join beach games during the festival, which was part of activities to respond to the Visit Vietnam Year themed "Binh Thuan-Green Convergence" hosted by the province.



According to the Tourism Promotion Centre of Binh Thuan, the launch of the Dau Giay-Phan Thiet Expressway, which connects to the Ho Chi Kinh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway right before the long holiday on the occasion of the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), has helped facilitate the local tourism growth.



The province expects to receive 160,000 visitors during the five-day holiday, doubling that in the same time last year.



In the first four months of this year, Binh Thuan welcomed over 2.8 million visitors, two times higher than the number recorded in the same period of 2022. Of the total, 94,700 were foreigners, up 6.6 times year on year.



The province earned over 7.2 trillion VND (306.84 million USD) from tourism activities in the period, 2.6 times higher than that in the same time last year.

With 192km of coastline, Binh Thuan province is home to islands, islets, coves, bays, and white sand beaches with clear blue water, which form famous tourist attractions. The province has many tourism resources with many historical-cultural relics and traditional festivals. Currently, the province has nearly 900 accommodation establishments with over 17,000 rooms, including 45 hotels and resorts from three to five stars with nearly 5,000 rooms. The province has 13 travel agencies, including eight international travel agencies.



In 2022, the province welcomed over 5 million visitors, getting tourism revenue of 12.8 trillion VND. It aims to attract about 6.5 million visitors, including more than 200,000 international visitors this year./.