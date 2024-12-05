Binh Phuoc province develops OCOP products

A worker packs salted roasted cashew products at an establishment in Tho Son commune, Bu Dang district, Binh Phuoc province. (Photo: VNA)

Implementing the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme, many localities in the southern province of Binh Phuoc have effectively tapped into the potential and advantages of regional agricultural specialties to promote commodity production and unlock its rural potential.

Nguyen Hoang Dat, of Phuoc Binh ward in Phuoc Long town, has successfully developed six processed products from locally grown cashews. In 2021, five of his products were certified 4-star OCOP products.

He said that Binh Phuoc is considered the capital of cashew in Vietnam thanks to favourable natural conditions and this advantage paves the way for the district to develop premium cashew brand.

In Bu Dang district, which boasts the largest area of cashew cultivation in the province, residents have shifted from growing rice and crops to cultivating high-value industrial plants and fruit trees.

Currently, the district has five OCOP-certified products, with three rated 4 stars and two rated 3 stars.Truong Van Thanh, a producer of salted roasted cashews from Tho Son commune, has held a 4-star OCOP certification for three years.

He noted that his product is sourced from locally grown nuts, purchased from members of the Nhu Hoang Agricultural Service Cooperative.

Head of the Bu Dang district’s Agriculture and Rural Development Department Nguyen Huy Long said that the district has recently collaborated with the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant units to facilitate businesses, cooperatives, and household production facilities in bringing their products to OCOP sales centres and fairs.

Notably, businesses have actively participated in distributing OCOP products through agents in and out the province.In Bu Dang district, cashew cultivation occupies a significant area.

Leveraging this advantage, Bu Dang district has focused on selecting and supporting the development of OCOP products in its communes. The district aims to establish models for developing raw material areas linked with OCOP products along with agricultural and rural experiential tourism services.

The relevant sectors at both the provincial and district levels are supporting and encouraging stakeholders to invest in innovation and apply scientific and technological advancements in production, processing, preservation, and packaging.

Additionally, they will also pay more attention to designing and packaging to better meet market demands.

According to Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Thuy Luan, the province encourages businesses, farms, cooperatives, and household businesses to implement digital transformation in agriculture, especially in the digitization of agricultural products and OCOP products towards forming a national database for the OCOP programme.

The province provides training to help OCOP entities acquire sales skills on e-commerce platforms and connect producers with distribution systems and consumers through e-commerce channels and social media.

Deputy Chairman of the Bu Dang district People's Committee Tran Van Phuong said that the district will continue enhancing communication efforts and raising awareness regularly through mass media to get more products to be certified as OCOP products.

In addition, the district will work to strengthen cooperation and production links between producers, cooperatives, and businesses, associated with the establishment and development of cashew processing factories to ensure a stable supply of high-quality raw materials, while also developing the intercropping of specialty crops in cashew plantations.

The district strives to develop the brand “Binh Phuoc Cashew” with a focus on specialty products with multiple values and diverse products.

As of now, Binh Phuoc has 136 products certified as OCOP products including three 5-star products, 55 4-star products, and 78 3-star products.

The province’s OCOP products include cashew nuts, black pepper, honey, turmeric powder, and dried jackfruit./.