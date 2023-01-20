Binh Lieu’s untouched beauty lures visitors

Binh Lieu district in Quang Ninh province, which is well known for its hills covered in ravishing white reeds, is emerging as a magnet to visitors, especially during autumn, the most beautiful season of the year.



Compared to other more famous tourist destinations in Quang Ninh such as Ha Long Bay, Co To, or Quan Lan, Binh Lieu is just an obscure name. But this cannot hide the attractiveness of the region, especially to younger tourists.



Located in the northeast, more than 100km away from the centre of Ha Long City and right next to the border with China, the mountainous district has a peaceful atmosphere and spectacular landscapes of untouched beauty.



In July and August, the district is decorated with the golden colour of terraced fields as they enter harvest season, while in March and April, trẩu flowers (Vernicia Montana) bloom, which are only found in Binh Lieu, and the whole region bursts in an array of stunning colours.



Though it is beautiful in every season, many will like it best in the autumn.



When autumn comes, the hills of Binh Lieu are covered with white reeds, creating spectacular romantic views for travellers. Thus the area is known as the 'Reed Kingdom'.



These white reed hills can be found on border patrol road at an altitude of 700m, just west of Binh Lieu. To get there, tourists have to travel from Binh Lieu Town to Hoanh Mô, and then to Ngan Chuong Village in Luc Hon Commune.



From here, tourists can start the journey to visit the border route, which is about 16km long. Many majestic landmarks are numbered and prove popular places for young travellers to take photos.



Along the way, visitors can enjoy wonderful views of terraced fields, small villages hidden behind mountains and clear blue skies.



The small road leading to the reed fields is right on top of a high hill, and it is likened to walking on a back of a giant dinosaur. It is known locally as 'the spine of the dinosaur'.



It is also considered the biggest challenge of the whole journey as it leads to the peak of the highest mountain of Binh Lieu.



In the past there there was no road and travellers had to walk through many hidden dangers. However, a more than one-metre wide road was completed in 2018 and it is now more convenient, including 2,000 steps and guard rails on both sides.



To reach the landmark, it takes about 2 hours.



Besides natural beauty, tourists can also experience and witness the lives of local ethnic minorities.



A total of 96 percent of Binh Lieu’s population are ethnics, the highest concentration of minorities in the whole country. The Tay accounts for the majority, 51.27 percent. Others include the Dao (28.21 percent) and San Chay (15.25 percent).



Each ethnic group retains its own cultural values and unique dishes elaborately cooked with local ingredients. Some outstanding local dishes are five-colour sticky rice, black chicken, arrowroot noodles, and stir-fried wild bamboo shoot.



The patterns on the clothing of each group also vary, with the Dao embroidering using colourful thread, while the Tay and San Chi preferring to dye their fabrics in indigo and blue.



The mountainous district also has its own intangible cultural heritage, notably festivals including the Luc Na festival and the singing festival in March. During the festival, visitors can watch locals playing folk games like tug of war, and enjoy their unique traditional songs.



Relatively unspoilt by development, the cultural features of the ethnic communities in Binh Lieu are mesmerising, and the untouched landscapes make it an amazing place for tourists to explore./.