Binh Duong to host Horasis India Meeting this month

The Horasis India Meeting will run in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 25-27, expected to see the presence of some 500 delegates, including officials, diplomats, and experts from Vietnam, India, and other nations worldwide.



As heard at a September 23 press conference, the economic cooperation forum, co-hosted by the Binh Duong province and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), consists of six plenary sittings and 26 dialogue and discussion sessions.



On September 27, participants are set to join a tour around tourist destinations, as well as key industrial parks and projects in Binh Duong.



Mai Hung Dung, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the hosting of another Horasis event this year by Binh Duong besides those in 2018 and 2019 aims to accelerate the implementation of the Binh Duong smart city project, strengthen its attraction of foreign investment, and promote the province among domestic and foreign partners.



Binh Duong will create best condition possible for businesses and managers to connect during the course of the meeting, Dung affirmed.



Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman of Horasis, said the meeting targets political and economic development, as it takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-India diplomatic relations and sees a visit to Vietnam by an Indian Deputy Minister of External Affairs.



He said a large number of Indian firms have registered to participate, wishing to discuss on orientations for investment cooperation with Binh Duong and Vietnam in the time to come.



Beginning in 2009, the Horasis India Meeting has become the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts.



Horasis provides a platform for companies from emerging and developed markets to globalise their organisations. In addition to the Horasis India Meeting, it also hosts the annual Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis USA Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, Horasis Asia Meeting, and Horasis Visionary Circle./.