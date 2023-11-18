Binh Duong leaders hold dialogue with Korean enterprises

The dialogue was co-chaired by the Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Loi, Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Ho Chi Minh City Shin Choong Il, and Chairman of the RoK Business Association in Binh Duong Kim Jin Woo and other provincial leaders.

At the event, representatives of Korean businesses raised ideas about issues, including power supply for production, tax refund procedures, customs, environmental inspection, fire prevention and fighting, and construction permits.

They also complained that many administrative procedures and processes are causing difficulties for businesses, for example, immigration procedures and direct fee payment.

Representatives from provincial departments and agencies cleared up issues raised by the Korean businesses.

On this occasion, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, thanked Korean businesses for coming to Vietnam and Binh Duong and contributing greatly to the province's economic development.

Through the dialogue, the provincial leaders and investors can better understand each other, build trust, and solve problems to support businesses in promoting production and business, he said.

The official requested the provincial People's Committee and relevant departments to increase guidance and support for businesses to complete legal procedures and resolve pending issues.

In the first 10 months of this year, Binh Duong province attracted nearly 1.35 billion USD poured into 108 new projects, 36 projects increasing capital, and 116 projects with capital contributions and share purchases.

By the end of October 2023, the province had lured 4,192 valid investment projects from 65 countries and territories with total registered capital of more than 40 billion USD. Among them, the RoK ranks second in the number of projects with 769 projects and total investment capital of 3.3 billion USD./.