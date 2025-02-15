Making news
Binh Dinh to host professional powerboat world championship
Binh Dinh will continue to host the prestigious international powerboat race UIM F1H20 World Championship from May 1-3, heard a working session held in the south-central province on February 14.
This year’s event will feature 10 teams from 13 countries, competing with 21 boats, and will rotate across 6-7 countries, including Vietnam.
At the meeting with a delegation from the organising committee of the UIM F1H2O World Championship, Chairman of the provincial People Committee Pham Anh Tuan emphasised Binh Dinh’s commitment to organising the event and expressed hopes for long-term support from the organisers.
He highlighted the province’s readiness in terms of infrastructure to host the race and called for stronger promotion to attract international spectators.
H2O Racing CEO Raimondo di San Germano congratulated the province’s team for their victory in 2024 and praised the successful hosting of the race in its Quy Nhon.
He noted that this event marked a significant milestone in expanding water sports globally, adding that F1H2O will continue to promote Binh Dinh internationally through media coverage and live broadcasts.
The UIM F1H2O World Championship is one of the most prestigious powerboat racing events globally, celebrating nearly 40 years of history and having been held in over 30 countries, attracting top competitors from around the world./.