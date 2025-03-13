Making news
Binh Dinh: Sea turtle released back to natural habitat
The turtle, whose scientific name is Lepidochelys olivacea, is an extremely rare and precious animal. It is listed as an endangered species that requires urgent protection.
Owner and captain of the fishing boat Le Van Hoi said on March 12 that his crew found the turtle trapped in fishing net on February 28 night.
At that time, the turtle looked exhausted and was covered with moss. The crew cleaned the turtle before releasing it into sea.
Hoi said that for the last 15 years working at sea, he has found and released more than 10 sea turtles.
On March 3, another local fishing vessel found a sea turtle weighing about 15 kg trapped in net. Fishermen rescued and released it back to natural habitat./.