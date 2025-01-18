Binh Dinh launches year-round festival extravaganza to lure visitors

Tourists in Binh Dinh (Photo: VNA)

The Department of Tourism of the south central province of Binh Dinh announced a lineup of cultural and sports events throughout 2025 to attract visitors at a conference on January 17.

The province plans to transform Nguyen Tat Thanh Square in Quy Nhon city into a festive hub, featuring a mascot for the Year of Snake and hosting a grand New Year’s Eve celebration. A highlight of the early-year calendar is the three-day commemoration of the 236th anniversary of the Ngoc Hoi – Dong Da victory (1789-2025) in Tay Son district and a martial art programme in the city.

Localities will oraganise an array of celebrations, including khai an (opening seal) ceremony in Quy Nhon city, a boat racing festival in Tuy Phuoc district, and a golden apricot blossoms festival in An Nhon town.

Other activities on schedule comprise the 50th anniversary of Binh Dinh’s liberation (March 31, 1975-2025), summer tourism events, the 80th National Day commemoration, the second Binh Dinh food festival, and an international golf tournament.

Director of the provincial Department of Tourism Nguyen Van Thanh said preparations for the Lunar New Year and the 2025 peak tourism season began in 2024. The department has been coordinating with service providers to enhance facilities and workforce readiness to ensure visitors’ optimal experiences.

Last year, the province welcomed more than 9.2 million tourist arrivals and gained some 25.5 trillion VND (over 1 billion USD) in tourism revenue, surging 83.9% and 55.4% year-on-year.

It is striving to host 10 million visitors in 2025./.