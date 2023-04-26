Binh Dinh kicks off hot air balloon festival





The event, the first of its kind in the locality, aims to celebrate the National Reunification Day (April 30) and International May Day (May 1) as well as Binh Dinh tourism festival in 2023.

Running from April 25 to May 5, the festival will offer goers a chance to admire enormous and colorful balloons while contemplating the beach city from high above.

According to organising board, 12 colorful hot-air balloons, each measuring 25-28 meters in diameter, will hover above the city throughout the festival.

Several activities, including art performances, food festival to introduce specialties of the province, will also be held during the festival.

The event is expected to be a key tourism activity for the province in 2023 and will help to woo local and international travelers.

The province welcomed 1.26 million tourists in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year increase of 33%./.