Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

Binh Dinh kicks off hot air balloon festival

The international hot air balloon festival “Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh – sea heaven” kicked off in the south-central coast province of Binh Dinh April 25.


The event, the first of its kind in the locality, aims to celebrate the National Reunification Day (April 30) and International May Day (May 1) as well as Binh Dinh tourism festival in 2023.

Running from April 25 to May 5, the festival will offer goers a chance to admire enormous and colorful balloons while contemplating the beach city from high above.

According to organising board, 12 colorful hot-air balloons, each measuring 25-28 meters in diameter, will hover above the city throughout the festival.

Several activities, including art performances, food festival to introduce specialties of the province, will also be held during the festival.

The event is expected to be a key tourism activity for the province in 2023 and will help to woo local and international travelers.

The province welcomed 1.26 million tourists in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year increase of 33%./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top