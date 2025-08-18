Bhutan King’s Vietnam visit to step up bilateral ties

Party General Secretary and then State President To Lam (right) receives Ambassador of Bhutan to Vietnam Kinzang Dorji, who comes to present his credentials on September 17, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Queen of Bhutan at the invitation of State President Luong Cuong and his spouse is expected to further deepen bilateral ties and promote cooperation in potential areas.

This will be the first state visit to Vietnam by the King and Queen of Bhutan since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2012, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Vietnam and Bhutan enjoy a strong friendship. Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, Vietnam has consistently valued its relations with Bhutan, regarding it as a pioneer in pursuing green growth and maintaining high “happiness” indicators. Meanwhile, Bhutan considers Vietnam a priority partner for strengthening bilateral relations and is keen to learn from Vietnam’s development experience.

Leaders of the two countries regularly exchange messages of congratulations on each other’s important celebrations. In recent years, the two countries have made efforts to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, with two-way trade reaching around 20,000 USD annually. Vietnam’s main exports to Bhutan include wood products, machinery, equipment, tools, spare parts, and other goods. Vietnam currently has two investment projects in Bhutan with a total registered capital of 937,000 USD.

The two countries see great potential for cooperation in agriculture, tourism, culture, education, science - technology, digital transformation, and green development. They are currently considering the establishment of a consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries and the signing of several agreements to lay the foundation for cooperation, including an air services agreement and a memorandum of understanding between their civil aviation authorities

Bhutan has expressed interest in importing Vietnamese goods such as agricultural products, consumer goods, garments, food, and electronics. The country also encourages Vietnamese businesses to invest in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Economic Zone, and expand cooperation in tourism, spirituality, culture, and Buddhism.

Vietjet of Vietnam has operated several charter flights carrying tourists to Bhutan on designated routes, while Bhutan Airlines is planning to launch direct flights during peak travel seasons.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai (right) and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at Tashichho Dzong palace in Thimphu, Bhutan, on June 14, 2023. (Photo: VNA)

At multilateral forums, the two countries have maintained close coordination and mutual support, while continuing to strengthen their cooperation, particularly within the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), as well as on regional and international issues of common concern.

Building on their strong friendship, the state visit to Vietnam by the King and the Queen from August 18 to 22 reflects Bhutan’s high regard for its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, as well as Vietnam’s growing role and position in the region. It also demonstrates Vietnam’s respect for Bhutan and its consistent desire to strengthen ties with South Asian countries, including Bhutan.

The visit aims to deepen the bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as trade, investment, agriculture and green development, sustainable tourism, culture, religion, as well as cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums.

According to the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang, during the trip, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is scheduled to hold talks with State President Cuong; meet with Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; as well as attend other important activities./.