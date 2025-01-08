Berggruen Holdings ready to cooperate with Vietnam in workforce training: Chairman

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Founder and Chairman of Berggruen Holdings and Berggruen Institute Nicholas Berggruen at their meeting in Hanoi on January 7. (Photo: VNA)

Berggruen Holdings is willing to cooperate with, invest in, and support Vietnam in personnel training, affirmed Founder and Chairman of the US-based company Nicolas Berggruen while he and Director of the Weatherhead East Asian Institute at the Columbia University Nguyen Thi Lien Hang were received by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on January 7 evening.

At the reception, the PM Chinh lauded Hang’s active contributions to the organisation of Vietnamese high-ranking leaders’ policy dialogues in recent times as well as her attendance at these events.

He stated that Vietnam is rejuvenating its traditional growth drivers while developing new ones, including exploring outer space, marine resources, and underground potential. In addition to domestic efforts, the country needs international support and cooperation, especially from the US, in terms of capital, science and technology, innovation, smart governance, human resources training, and green development.

The PM said education and training remain a highlight of the Vietnam-US relations, with an increasing number of Vietnamese students studying in the US. He suggested Berggruen Holdings explore investments in some culturally and historically significant projects, and help Vietnam promote its culture abroad, enrich its cultural identity, and boost its cultural industry. He also encouraged the company to collaborate with the Vietnamese side in education, research, and workforce development.

For his part, Berggruen, who is also Founder and Chairman of the Berggruen Institute, acknowledged the hardships Vietnam has endured, saying he admires the country’s remarkable transformation over the years. He noted his belief that with its resilience, ambition, and strong potential, Vietnam will rise in the future, increasingly consolidating its political and economic roles on the global stage.

Agreeing with the PM’s suggestions, Berggruen affirmed Berggruen Holdings’ willingness to collaborate with Vietnam in human resources training. In the short term, the company will provide consulting services to help the country establish a development investment fund./.