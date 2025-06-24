Ben Tre steps up efforts to fight IUU fishing

Ben Tre is intensifying efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. (Photo: VNA)

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is intensifying efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing as part of the country’s goal of having the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning lifted

According to Ben Tre authorities, the province will continue to strengthen IUU fishing prevention by enforcing central directives and enhancing public awareness and compliance among local fishing communities.

Inspection teams led by provincial leaders are conducting regular checks at all administrative levels to supervise enforcement.

Ben Tre has also compiled a list of high-risk vessels and is closely monitoring fishing port activity, catch landings, and vessel movements.

Strong penalties are being applied to violations, particularly illegal fishing in foreign waters.

Vice Chairman of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Canh emphasised that tackling IUU fishing is a top priority. Since the start of the year, the province has issued detailed implementation plans, conducted inspections, and mobilised local resources to strengthen vessel management.

Currently, 92.34% of vessels in the province have valid registrations, while 95.77% have been igranted exploitation licences.

Regarding vessel monitoring, 1,998 out of 2,020 boats required to install tracking devices have complied. The remaining 22 boats have been located and are being monitored at anchorage.

Notably, Ben Tre has recorded no incidents of illegal fishing in foreign waters since 2024. All past violations have been addressed.

Provincial authorities are also tightening control of vessels operating near maritime boundaries, issuing 753 warnings since early May.

The province currently operates two fishing ports, Binh Dai and Ba Tri. By June 11, the ports handled over 1,000 vessels, with a total seafood volume of 17,845 tonnes./.