Ben Tre promotes high-tech shrimp farming
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Ngoc Tam, after more than two years implementing a plan to develop 4,000 ha of cultivation area with advanced technologies applied by 2025, Ben Tre has so far developed 2,867 ha of this kind which produced a total 116,500 tonnes of products, equivalent to 68% of the set plan.
Nguyen Thanh Phong, from Thanh Hai commune, Thanh Phu district, said that applying advanced technology to shrimp farming can help local farmers make super profits. The man said that he has four shrimp farming ponds applied with advanced technology with a total area of 2 ha, which produce 22 tonnes of products worth 1.5 billion VND (nearly 63,900 USD) per crop.
Vice director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Buoi said local farmers have paid attention to investing in technical design and infrastructure development for this farming form, adding that the application of technology in shrimp farming can help farmers proactively turn out products meeting the size requirements of customers.
The plan for developing the shrimp industry in Ben Tre for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, has been approved by the provincial People's Committee, aiming to form concentrated shrimp production areas, increase the value of products, and adapt to climate change, Buoi said.
Accordingly, the locality has decided to develop 11 high-tech concentrated shrimp farming areas in three districts of Binh Dai, Ba Tri, and Thanh Phu. The provincial agriculture authority will call on enterprises, especially shrimp processing firms, to link up with cooperatives in the districts in building an increasingly improved shrimp value chain.
To make a breakthrough in developing the shrimp farming industry into a major commodity production sector, Ben Tre aims to expand the brackish water shrimp farming area to 41,500 ha by 2025, including 4,000 ha applied with advanced technologies.
To that end, the locality has focused on reorganising production and strongly developing various forms of cooperation and production linkage on the basis of the value chain of products, and encouraged businesses to invest in developing concentrated farming areas in the above-mentioned districts./.