Ben Tre cracks down on illegal fishing to lift EC’s yellow card warning
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre has intensified efforts to clamp down on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing practices as the country is working to address the European Commission’s yellow card warning.
Among the focus are strengthening fisheries control at fishing ports, ensuring complete and accurate seafood traceability documentation, and guiding vessel owners with mandatory occupational transition procedures.
According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Minh Canh, Ben Tre will continue communications work to raise public awareness of legal fishing regulations while completely preventing local fishing vessels from conducting illegal fishing activities in foreign waters.
Reporting progress in the local anti-IUU fishing efforts, Canh said 3,484 vessels have been granted or renewed fishing licences, while 164 vessels remain without licences. Besides, registration procedures have been completed for 2,276 vessels, or 91.55% of the province’s total figure.
All 995 vessels previously classified as “three-no's” boats – those with no registration, no fishing licences, and no certificates proving their seaworthiness – are now registered, with 989 receiving fishing licences.
As many as 2,000 boats required to have vehicle monitoring system (VMS) have been outfitted, or 98,86% of the target.
Ba Tri and Binh Dai fishing ports are now fully operational, meeting locals’ seafood landing needs. These ports strictly update daily data on Google Sheets managed by the Directorate of Fisheries and apply Catch Documentation and Traceability system or eCDT app for all of the vessels entering and leaving ports.
Special fisheries monitoring units were established at fishing ports to enforce compliance, check documentation, and supervise unloading operations. These teams also support the implementation of the eCDT system, which forms the basis for granting catch origin certificates and other traceability documents.
Local authorities have worked together to monitor, track, detect, and prevent fishing vessels and fishermen intending to violate foreign waters directly within communities.
Additionally, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment has proactively developed plans and implemented peak period patrols for inspecting and handling IUU fishing violations at sea and inland waterways/.