Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro to offer free travel on New Year Day 2026

Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro increases services during holidays and Tet. (Photo: VNA)

All passengers travelling on Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) will be exempt from fares on January 1, 2026, as part of activities to welcome the New Year, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Railway Company No.1 (HURC1).

To access the free service, passengers can use one of three options: scanning a chip-based citizen identity card or ID card directly at the fare gates; scanning a QR code generated on the HCMC Metro HURC application; or obtaining a complimentary paper ticket with a QR code from automated ticket vending machines and scanning it at the gates.

HURC1 emphasised that only these methods are eligible for free travel during the promotion. Tickets purchased through standard channels will still be charged, and fares paid will not be refunded.

Alongside the New Year Day programme, HURC1 is implementing a range of other promotions, including a full fare waiver for passengers using Vikki cards at the fare gates, effective from December 16 and expected to continue until December 31. Passengers using VPBank’s “Tap” payment feature on the HCMC Metro HURC app will also receive a 100% cashback from December 17, 2025, to March 17, 2026.

In addition, the company is maintaining cashback incentives of between 50% and 100% for passengers using other payment methods.

HURC1 also announced that from January 1, the sale of QR paper tickets at ticket counters will be discontinued on Metro Line No.1.

After one year of operation, as of December 15, the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line had operated 78,194 train services and carried approximately 18.95 million passengers, surpassing the annual target by 14.21%. On average, the line serves more than 1.5 million passengers each month, around 52,000 per day, with daily ridership peaking at over 110,000 during holidays and festive periods./.