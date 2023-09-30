Believed-to-be Vietnamese citizens found on refrigerated truck in France

The Vietnamese Embassy in France has said it is keeping a close watch on a case in which some people believed to be Vietnamese citizens were found on a refrigerated truck in Rhone of Lyon city.



The embassy noted that French police on September 27 discovered six women, including four believed to be Vietnamese, on a refrigerated truck in Rhone.



Shortly after receiving the notification, the embassy has quickly liaised with local authorities to verify the information and ask for their assistance to carry out citizen protection measures.



Initial information show that the four persons are currently in stable health condition.



The case is now under investigation.



As directed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the embassy will keep a close watch on the case and take necessary citizen protection measures to guarantee the rights and legitimate interests of the Vietnamese citizens, according to the embassy./.