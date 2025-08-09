Belgium vows support for Vietnam in overcoming AO consequences

Vietnam's former Honorary Consul to Belgium Joseph-Michel de Grand Ry (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's former Honorary Consul to Belgium Joseph-Michel de Grand Ry has reaffirmed the commitment of many Belgian individuals and organisations and himself to supporting Vietnam in overcoming the devastating legacies of war, in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the Day for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin Victims (August 10).

He stressed Belgium’s desire to stand with Vietnam so that no nation in the world should suffer the pain caused by toxic chemicals, adding that this is not only an empathy but also a responsibility for those who cherish peace and justice.

De Grand Ry expressed deep sympathy for the losses endured by millions of victims and voiced strong backing from the Belgian public and political circle for international cooperation to address the war consequences in Vietnam. He noted that the official visit of Belgian King Philippe to Vietnam in April was of special significance. During the visit, the King toured the War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City and spent considerable time viewing the exhibition area on AO victims.

Describing Agent Orange as one of the most severe and enduring legacies of the war in Vietnam, de Grand Ry warned that its impact – still affecting generations more than five decades later – could last another two to three decades.

In Belgium, various humanitarian initiatives are underway, including annual charity golf tournaments led by Chris Geyskens, chairperson of the Belgian chapter of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin in Hoi An (VAVA Hoi An), with all proceeds sent to Vietnam. Other groups are also pursuing long-term assistance programmes and mobilising both domestic and international support.

The former diplomat said television reports on AO victims had sparked strong reactions among the Belgian public, prompting calls for concrete action from the Belgian government and other nations, including the US.

He stressed that the use of toxic chemicals in conflict must be ended, and that peace is the only right choice.

He also stated that high-level discussions are underway in the Belgian and French parliaments on resolutions condemning the use of chemical agents in wars and urging greater international assistance to Vietnam. He expressed confidence that Belgium’s Chamber of Representatives would adopt such a resolution within the next two to three months, noting that politicians, after witnessing the haunting images, agreed on the urgent need for action. If passed, it would be the second Belgian parliamentary resolution relating to Agent Orange in Vietnam./.