Belgian media praises Lim Festival’s vibrant folk culture

The Lim Festival is featured on Belgium's Le Soir. (Photo: VNA)

Belgium’s Le Soir highlights Vietnam’s Lim Festival as a celebration of rich cultural traditions, particularly quan ho (love duet) folk singing, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

In an article published on February 11, Le Soir describes Lim Festival as one of northern Vietnam’s most distinctive cultural events, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year. The festival offers a lively atmosphere where locals and tourists immerse themselves in traditional quan ho performances, featuring call-and-response singing between men and women in colorful attire.

Beyond music, the festival showcases a variety of folk games such as lion dancing, cockfighting and buffalo racing, along with vibrant art performances that create a vibrant and colorful festive atmosphere.

The article noted that Lim Festival is not just an entertainment event but also a vital occasion to honour and preserve Vietnam’s cultural heritage, promoting its intangible traditions to global audiences./.