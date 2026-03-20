Belgian fund proposes investment, support projects in Hung Yen

The working session between the Belgian delegation and the Party Committee of Hung Yen province on March 19. Photo: VNA

A working delegation, led by Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche, on March 19 held a working session with the Party Committee of Hung Yen province, proposing the implementation of several programmes and projects in the locality.

The ambassador said that during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, the Vietnamese Government leader highly appreciated the goodwill and commitment of the Kingdom of Belgium in supporting Vietnam in environmental remediation, addressing the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin, and creating jobs for people, including victims of the toxic chemical.

According to the ambassador, financial resources for post-war recovery efforts in Vietnam are channelled through Aquitara Impact Fund I, the Aquitara Infrastructure Development Fund, and the Aquitara Philanthropic Fund. These funds operate under the management and supervision of the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) of Belgium, ensuring professionalism, financial capacity, and compliance with international standards.

Belgium and the Aquitara ecosystem expressed their interest in investing and carrying out charitable activities in Vietnam, including Hung Yen province. They called on the province to facilitate the implementation of their programmes and projects, including allocating cleared land with full legal status within planned eco-industrial parks or economic development zones. On such land, the funds plan to invest an additional 200 million USD to develop a modern and synchronised eco-industrial park.

The Aquitara Philanthropic Fund also proposed building sustainable livelihoods for families of Agent Orange/dioxin victims through a chain of convenience stores in Hanoi and Hung Yen, with a view to expanding the model nationwide.

For his part, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Huu Nghia expressed his appreciation for the meaningful support and goodwill of the King, Queen, Government, and people of Belgium in addressing war consequences in Vietnam.

Praising the proposed initiatives, particularly those aimed at creating livelihoods for Agent Orange/dioxin victims, Nghia described them as practical and humanitarian, noting that they could be implemented promptly. Regarding other proposals, he stressed the need for relevant parties to conduct thorough studies and discussions to ensure compliance with Vietnamese laws and regulations./.