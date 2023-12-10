Belarusian PM wraps up official visit to Vietnam

During his stay, Golovchenko paid coutersy visits to Vietnamese Party Geneal Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Vo Van Thuong, held talks with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and witnessed the signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two countries.



During the meetings and talks, Vietnamese leaders congratulated Belarus on its successes in maintaining political stability and ensuring social security, national development as well as its growing position in the region. They expressed their thanks for the support of the Belarusian government and people for Vietnam through periods.



Leaders of the two countries highlighted positive developments in the bilateral relations, showing their belief that the visit will create new momentum to further promote the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus in the coming time. They discussed a number of directions and measures to lift the Vietnam - Belarus traditional friendship to a new height, and intensify comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



On the occasion, the two sides signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents, including an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, an agreement on visa exemption for ordinary passport holders, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and information sharing in the field of nuclear safety and radiation protection, and a cooperation deal on the official dissemination of Vietnam’s national standards in Belarus.



Golovchenko laid wreaths in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum, and to heroic martyrs at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hanoi.



The two prime ministers visited the Hanoi Flag Tower, an iconic relic in the capital city, and enjoyed Vietnamese coffee at noon on December 8 following their talks.



The Belarusian PM also visited the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi, met with Hanoi’s officials, and toured northern Hung Yen and Quang Ninh provinces, among other activities./.