Beijing ceremony marks 95th anniversary of Communist Party of Vietnam

Delegates laid flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, China (Photo: VNA)

A ceremony was held on February 5 at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Beijing, China, to commemorate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025).

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh described the establishment of the CPV as an extremely important turning point in Vietnam’s revolutionary history.

Over the past 95 years, the CPV has guided the nation on a remarkable path with brilliant milestones, leaving an enduring legacy in the country's history. They include the victory of the August Revolution in 1945, which led to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam); along with the triumphant resistance wars that secured national liberation, safeguarded the homeland, defeated both old and new forms of colonialism, and reunified the country, paving the way towards socialism and significantly contributing to worldwide people's struggles for peace, national independence, democracy, and social progress.

Furthermore, he noted, under the Party’s leadership, the Doi moi (renewal) process has propelled industrialisation, modernisation, and economic integration, boosting Vietnam’s gradual transition to socialism with a forward-looking and sound mindset. This has been ushering the country into a new era – that of the nation's rise.

Binh emphasised the deep sense of pride in the Party and its glorious traditions among cadres and Party members serving at the representative agencies of Vietnam in China, which witnessed the preparations for and establishment of the CPV, revolutionary activities of President Ho Chi Minh and other revolutionary predecessors, as well as the profound friendship between the two Parties, countries, and peoples.

Noting that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties and the Year of the Vietnam – China Humanistic Exchange, he said the cadres and Party members at the representative agencies must exert stronger efforts to help further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and foster a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

As part of the ceremony, delegates laid flowers and offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh – the founder, trainer and leader of the CPV. They pledged to follow his teachings on the Party’s noble mission, thus contributing to the country’s development in the new era under the Party’s leadership./.