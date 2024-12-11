BBNJ Agreement - new milestone in development of international maritime law

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the Vietnam Society of International Law, on December 10 organised a seminar on the Agreement under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement).

The event was among the activities marking the 30th anniversary of the entry into force of the UNCLOS.

The seminar brought together representatives from various relevant ministries, sectors, and agencies, as well as foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam, speakers, scholars, and researchers in maritime and ocean law.

At the event, Charlotte Salpin, Senior Legal Officer at the UN Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS), provided an overview of the BBNJ Agreement, covering its development and key provisions.

Other speakers touched upon implementation mechanisms, the obligations for environmental impact assessments, capacity-building mechanisms, financial provisions, and technology transfer within the agreement, comparing them to the provisions of the 1982 UNCLOS.

The BBNJ Agreement is the latest legal instrument developed to implement the UNCLOS. It is the result of years of negotiations which began in 2004 and was officially adopted and opened for signature in 2023. The document addresses globally significant issues such as benefit-sharing of marine genetic resources, establishing marine protected areas, conducting environmental impact assessments, capacity building, and technology transfer. It also outlines decision-making mechanisms for the conference of parties, establishes operational institutions, addresses disputes, and develops financial mechanisms.

The agreement is seen as a landmark in the evolution of international maritime law, aiming to realise the 14th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 14) of the UN. The document underscores the UNCLOS as the "Constitution of the Oceans" and reaffirms its relevance as the foundational legal framework for addressing emerging maritime governance challenges.

As a coastal nation committed to international law, including the UNCLOS, Vietnam actively participated in the negotiation process for the BBNJ Agreement. It was among the first countries to sign the agreement and is currently preparing its ratification dossier. Vietnam is also working closely with other countries to prepare for the implementation of the agreement once it comes into force./.