Bao Minh Joint Stock Corporation works with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and a delegation of US insurance businesses

Thanks to the business trip led by the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises with the attendance of some Vietnamese businesses in the United States last August, the Asian American Chamber of Commerce and US companies had a more specific view about the socio-economic development situation of Vietnam in general, the insurance market in particular as well as new opportunities opening up for foreign investors, so the Asian American Chamber of Commerce acts as a bridge between insurance businesses in the United States and Vietnam to discuss and develop specific cooperation opportunities between the parties, in which Bao Minh is the first insurance company to be visited and worked with the AACC and US insurance enterprises during their business trip to Vietnam.



Leaders of Bao Minh Joint Stock Corporation and Talisman Insurance Company sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

At the meeting, Mr. Joe Marcantel - CEO of Talisman Insurance Company briefly introduced the strengths and their insurance programs as well as Talisman’s expectations of accessing and expanding their business in Asia. Talisman also hopes that through this business trip, they will find more strategic partners in Vietnam, including Bao Minh, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the parties, on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation, will help Talisman to achieve the above-mentioned expectations, as well as prepare for long-term and sustainable development between Bao Minh and Talisman in the future.

During the meeting, Mr. Vu Anh Tuan also shared with US businesses some information related to Vietnam insurance market as well as Bao Minh's business results in the first 9 months of 2024 and some expectations of Bao Minh with foreign partners for the cooperation in the future.

Leaders of the AACC, Bao Minh Joint Stock Corporation and Talisman Insurance Company at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

During their discussion, the two parties highly appreciated the potential for cooperation and agreed to jointly research to establish cooperation for programs in the near future. At the same time, the parties signed an MoU as a basis for building a detailed cooperation plan to effectively use the available resources and advantages of both sides to achieve the set goals.

Talisman Company was established in 2013 in Nevada, USA with a unique model to maximize the benefits of all parties. With revenue growing and developing, Talisman is currently looking for strategic partners and investment opportunities worldwide./.