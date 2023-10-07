Making news
Ban Gioc Waterfall Tourism Festival 2023 opens
The opening ceremony featured an enticing art programme, which covered a performance of Then singing – a special ritual practice of ethnic minority groups - and Tinh musical instrument with the attendance of 1,000 people.
Earlier on the same day, a water procession ceremony from the waterfall to a local pagoda took place to pray for peace in the country and good weather for agriculture.
The annual festival aims to introduce and promote the scenery, culture, and people of Cao Bang, as well as the Ban Gioc Waterfall to domestic and international visitors.
It also features an exhibition to display and introduce products, specialities and dishes of the province as well as sports activities, folk games and chestnut picking.
Ban Gioc Waterfall is located within the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, which was recognised as a global geopark by the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council in 2018. It is considered a home to various fauna and flora species and gives insight into more than 500 million years of Earth’s history.
The number of tourists to the area reached nearly 227,000 people in the first nine months of this year./.