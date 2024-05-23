Ban Gioc Waterfall in Dam Thuy commune of Trung Khanh district in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang has been named among the 21 most beautiful waterfalls in the world by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.

Ban Gioc Waterfall among world's 21 most beautiful

According to Travel+Leisure, the Ban Gioc Waterfall encompasses a series of cascades that straddle the border between Vietnam and China.

“In a stunning show of power and grandeur, water flows endlessly through pools, down tiers, and over cliffs in a unique horseshoe shape,” it described.

The recognition comes after sightseeing tours of the Ban Gioc (Vietnam) - Detian (China) Waterfall scenic area officially opened to both countries’ visitors in September 2023.

Not only one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Vietnam, Ban Gioc is also among the largest in Southeast Asia and one of the world's four largest waterfalls lying on a border of countries./.