Bamboo Airways successfully holds Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2022

Bamboo Airways Joint Stock Company on August 13 successfully held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGMS) with the additional election of Le Ba Nguyen, Nguyen Manh Quan, and Doan Huu Doan as members of the Board of Management (BOM) in place of resigned members.



The BOM discussed and approved the election of Nguyen Ngoc Trong to the position of its Chairman, and Doan Huu Doan to the position of Executive Vice Chairman for the term 2019-2024.



Nguyen Ngoc Trong has been one of Bamboo Airways’ leaders since its inception and the first Deputy General Director of Bamboo Airways since 2018. He has held the position of Vice Chairman of Bamboo Airways since April 2022.



Hence, the BOM of Bamboo Airways will have five members including Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Trong, Doan Huu Doan, Le Ba Nguyen, Le Thai Sam, and Nguyen Manh Quan.



In addition, the EGMS agreed to elect three members of the Supervisory Board, including Tran Anh Tuan - head of the board, Pham Van Phung and Nguyen Dang Khoa - members.



The additional election of senior personnel is part of Bamboo Airways’ management apparatus consolidation plan to gear up the restructuring process and optimize the interests of shareholders and stakeholders, thus aiming to achieve greater goals sustainably in the new development phase.



Along with the impressive recovery momentum of the Vietnamese aviation market in general, Bamboo Airways has reached many historic development milestones in the post-pandemic period.



Constantly ranking among top airlines with optimal operational capacity, Bamboo Airways' domestic flight network has been resumed and expanded in the peak period of summer 2022. Earning the trust of numerous passengers, load factors of many routes are continuously recorded at high rates, frequently exceeding 80%.



Bamboo Airways' international flight network also witnesses an impressive growth rate. Shortly after Vietnam officially reopened its international flight network in mid-February 2022, Bamboo Airways constantly launched nine new international regular non-stop routes while increasing the frequency of pre-pandemic operated flights.



Bamboo Airways' total revenue in the second quarter is estimated to increase by 50% compared to the first quarter.



Bamboo Airways operates an average of 170 flights per day, covering the domestic flight network with nearly 40 routes to 21/22 airports in Vietnam, and 12 regular international nonstop routes to Asia, Europe, and Australia.



As of July 2022, Bamboo Airways continues to maintain its leading position in terms of punctuality since its establishment, with an absolute safety rate of 100%. The customer satisfaction rate has always remained at an excellent level. Recently, Bamboo Airways was honoured as Most Improved Airline in Asia 2022, Best Cabin Crew in Asia 2022, Asia's leading regional airline...



In the coming time, Bamboo Airways will continue to promote and launch new international routes to markets in Asia, Europe, Australia, and further to America. In particular, it will focus on developing long-haul nonstop international flights connecting major continental gateway airports, thus gearing up the process of making Vietnam an aviation gateway of Southeast Asia in particular and Asia in general, and enhancing Vietnam's competitiveness. Additionally, Bamboo Airways targets an increase to 35 aircraft by the end of 2022, 42 by 2023, and 100 by 2028.



Along with efforts to promote operational scale, Bamboo Airways persistently pursues the goal of providing international-oriented services, thereby leveraging quintessential values of Vietnamese culture and people further on the international map./.