Bach Long Vy island sees outstanding developments in three decades
The island has a special strategic position in terms of national defense, security and maritime economy. On November 18, 1992, the Prime Minister signed a decision to establish it as a district of Hai Phong.
In March 1993, the first contingent of temporary district officials left the mainland to the island to perform their duty. Back then, the island was deserted without civil infrastructure facilities. Life there was hard and heavily depended on the mainland.
Secretary of the district’s Party Committee Tran Quang Tuong said with the attention of the Party and the State, the local authorities and people have overcome myriad difficulties to develop the locality.
According to him, an administrative area, a medical centre, schools, parks and residential areas have been formed on the island, with a shelter built for ships to anchor. Currently, travel between Bach Long Vy and the mainland is much more convenient, taking just over 6 hours compared to 26 hours in 1993.
The most important change is that islanders are now supplied with adequate electricity and fresh water. The fresh water is stored in a 60,000 cu. m. reservoir. In April 2022, the Bach Long Vy water supply station was inaugurated to process water from the reservoir. The island also houses one wind turbine and one solar farm, creating a driving force for marine economic and tourism development and helping Bach Long Vy meet the conditions to become a centre for fishery processing and logistics and for search and rescue in the northern coastal region./.