Bach Long Vi island: A model for marine biodiversity protection

Vietnam’s first national marine reserve - Bach Long Vi Marine Protected Area (MPA) in Hai Phong city - has played a vital role in preserving marine biodiversity and promoting sustainable fisheries since its establishment.

Conservation efforts over the past decade have helped the marine ecosystem recover, with local residents actively participating in protecting the environment. Bach Long Vi’s water area, one of the Gulf of Tonkin’s largest fishing grounds, spans 1,500 square nautical miles. Estimates suggest the area holds an estimated fish stock of 78,000 tonnes. However, overfishing and destructive practices once damaged the ecosystem, prompting the government to establish the MPA on December 31, 2013.

The Bach Long Vi MPA covers more than 27,000 hectares and is divided into strictly protected zones, ecological recovery areas, development zones, and buffer zones.

Le Van Ngoc, an official at the Bach Long Vi MPA, noted the presence of rare and valuable species such as sea cucumbers, spindle shell snails, and top shell snails, along with diverse coral reefs and seagrass beds. Since the MPA took over the region, populations of marine species, including shrimp and fish, have increased significantly. Daily patrols conducted by the MPA's staff and fishery surveillance teams help monitor fishing activities and prevent illegal exploitation.

Fisherman Nguyen Si Bac, a 20-year resident of Bach Long Vi island, noted serious side-effects of electric shock and explosives used in fishing, which once depleted marine resources. Since the establishment of the Bach Long Vi MPA, these destructive practices have ceased. Bac and several local fishermen have volunteered to join marine patrol teams, helping to protect the reserve.

Currently, the island’s sea area is home to 395 species from 229 genera and 105 families, including 94 coral species. Efforts to protect and restore these marine resources align with the 2017 Fisheries Law and ongoing public awareness campaigns.

In 2024, the Region 1 Fisheries Surveillance Sub-department addressed five legal violations related to marine activities around Bach Long Vi island, issuing fines totaling over 144 million VND. Regular monthly outreach events and distribution of informational leaflets have further strengthened community engagement in legal and sustainable fishing practices.

These initiatives have played a crucial role in restoring the Bach Long Vi MPA’s ecosystem and supporting the island district’s broader development goals. Bach Long Vi continues to serve as a key fisheries logistics and exploitation hub in the Gulf of Tonkin, promoting economic growth and sustainable marine resource management.

Nguyen Tien Dung, Deputy Head of the Region 1 Fisheries Surveillance Sub-department, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in conserving the island’s marine ecosystem.

"We will maintain a strong presence at sea, intensify patrols, and strictly handle violations while working closely with local authorities to educate residents on the importance of protecting marine biodiversity," Dung stated./.