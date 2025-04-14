Bac Ninh’s love duet promoted in Berlin

A Quan ho (love duet) singing performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

An art programme was held in Berlin, Germany on April 12 evening by the northern province of Bac Ninh, aiming to introduce and promote ‘Quan ho’ (love duet) singing, recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.



In his opening remarks, Trinh Huu Hung, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that over the past more than 15 years of fulfilling its commitments to UNESCO, Bac Ninh has implemented various policies and initiatives to preserve and promote the value of this heritage.



Trinh Huu Hung (right), Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bac Ninh province, hands over a Certificate of Merit to a representative of a Quan ho club

in Germany (Photo: VNA)

Alongside the restoration of traditional performance spaces in original Quan ho villages and the establishment of numerous clubs, the province has issued numerous incentive mechanisms and policies to support “Quan ho” villages and clubs, as well as artists and performers of this music genre.



The art programme was held following a wide range of cultural activities in France to promote “Quan ho” and Dong Ho folk paintings – UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding./.