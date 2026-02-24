Bac Ninh steps up preparations for NA, People’s Council elections

The standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committee of Bac Ninh hands over the list of individuals meeting the criteria to run as candidates for the 16th National Assembly and the provincial People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term to the provincial Election Committee. Photo: VNA

Vu Manh Hung, Vice Chairman of the Election Committee of Bac Ninh province, said that the locality has been actively carrying out preparatory work to ensure the successful organisation of the the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure.

Accordingly, polling stations across the locality are, in line with regulations, receiving and publicly posting the official lists and brief biographies of candidates in their respective constituencies.

The provincial Election Committee and election committees at all levels are proactively reviewing and addressing complaints, denunciations, and petitions related to candidates and the compilation of candidate lists, in accordance with election laws.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have actively implemented Plan No. 19 dated February 12, 2026, issued by the standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committee of Bac Ninh on organising meetings with voters to enable candidates for the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in Bac Ninh for the 2026–2031 term to conduct election campaigning in line with regulations.

Bac Ninh will conduct training and provide instructions on the use of election progress reporting software as well as rapid reporting of election results. Commune-level election committees will continue to train election-related personnel, particularly polling station staff, ensuring that all members are fully trained to carry out election tasks in compliance with regulations.

The People’s Committees and police forces of communes and wards are continuing to update and supplement voter lists to ensure that all eligible citizens can fully exercise their voting rights in accordance with regulations.

The provincial Election Committee has so far proposed, and received approval from the National Election Council, for the issuance of Resolution No. 85/NQ-HDBCQG dated December 15, 2025, designating six constituencies for the election of deputies to the 16th NA, with a total of 16 deputies to be elected.

At the proposal of the provincial People’s Committee, the provincial Election Committee has announced 18 constituencies, with 85 deputies to be elected to the People’s Council for the 2026–2031 term.

A total of 689 commune-level constituencies have been designated, with 2,236 deputies to be elected.

On February 12, the standing board of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) committee of Bac Ninh held its third consultative conference. On February 14, the National Election Council announced the official list of 28 candidates running for the 16th National Assembly in six constituencies in Bac Ninh.

On February 15, the provincial Election Committee issued Decision No. 55/QD-UBBC, announcing a list of 137 candidates for the 20th Bac Ninh provincial People’s Council in the 2026–2031 tenure, across 18 constituencies to elect a total of 85 deputies./.