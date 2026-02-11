Bac Ninh remains top destination for Korean investors in Vietnam

Workers at Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co., Ltd., in Yen Phong Industrial Park, Bac Ninh province during their shift. Photo: VNA

The northern province of Bac Ninh continues to affirm its position as a leading destination for enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Vietnam, ranking first nationwide in both number of projects and total registered investment capital.

According to Nguyen Cong Thong, Chairman of the Vietnam–RoK Friendship Association of Bac Ninh province, the RoK remains the largest foreign investor in the locality, with more than 1,140 valid projects and total registered capital of about 18.5 billion USD, accounting for the largest share among 42 countries and territories investing in the province.

Thong said Bac Ninh has long been regarded as the “capital” of Korean enterprises in Vietnam, thanks to its strategic location, synchronised infrastructure and well-developed supporting industrial ecosystem, which have attracted major technology groups and their satellite firms.

He highlighted the province’s “five-ready” policy, covering available land lots, human resources, administrative reform, investor support and security, alongside a “green lane” mechanism to streamline administrative procedures. The provincial authorities consistently accompany businesses, viewing their success as the locality’s success, he noted.

Located in the northern economic “golden triangle,” adjacent to the capital city of Hanoi and with convenient access to Noi Bai International Airport and Hai Phong seaport, Bac Ninh has emerged as an attractive destination in global supply chains. Its well-invested system of industrial parks is capable of meeting strict logistics and production requirements.

The presence of major groups such as Samsung, Amkor and Hana Micron has created a strong spillover effect, attracting hundreds of Korean satellite firms and forming closed value chains in electronics, precision components and semiconductors. The Korean business community currently provides jobs for more than 150,000 workers, contributing significantly to economic growth and industrial restructuring.

Beyond manufacturing, Vietnam–RoK cooperation in Bac Ninh is increasingly shifting towards high technology and innovation. Thong said the 2026–2030 period is expected to be a “golden” time to upgrade cooperation from a manufacturing partnership to a strategic partnership in high technology, digital transformation and sustainable development.

Accordingly, the province plans to establish semiconductor training centres and innovation hubs, while promoting training models linking educational institutions with enterprises, particularly in chip design, testing and semiconductor technology.

Regarding future cooperation prospects, Thong said Bac Ninh and its Korean partners are entering a new development phase focused on high-quality human resources, research and development, and innovation, especially in the semiconductor sector.

Nguyen Manh Chien, Head of the Human Resources Department of Hana Micron Vina Co. Ltd., said local graduates in electrical engineering, electronics and information technology have basic skills but require more specialised training to meet semiconductor industry demands.

Meanwhile, Bui Thi Loc, Head of the Human Resources Department of Seojin Vietnam Co. Ltd., emphasised that Bac Ninh’s favourable investment environment and abundant workforce give Korean enterprises confidence to invest for the long term.

Thong added that the Vietnam–RoK Friendship Association of Bac Ninh province is rolling out initiatives such as the Samsung Innovation Campus and cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Korean enterprises to enhance training and technology transfer for local workers.

At the same time, cultural and economic exchange spaces, business networking platforms and the Bac Ninh community in the RoK are also being promoted, contributing to building a harmonious, stable and sustainable investment environment./.